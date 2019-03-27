With various single-use plastics ban being talked about, there is a need for plant-based alternatives. A Mexico-based company called Biofase is transforming discarded avocado seeds into biodegradable cutlery. The seeds are sourced mostly from guacamole and oil manufacturers that would normally dump them into the landfill. Each month they convert about 130 tons into a material they call avoplast, which is then made into forks, knives, spoons and straws. While these items are compostable, they and other bio-based plastics don’t go into any curbside compost program because they take too long to breakdown.

Avocados are getting turned into utensils