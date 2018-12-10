Australia cuts plastic bag use by 80%

In just three months, Australia cut plastic bag use by 80%. In less than 100 days, about 1.5 billion plastic shopping bags did not needlessly get handed out. It happened because two of the country’s largest supermarket chains decided to stop using single-use plastic shopping bags. Each chain was responsible for 3.2 billion bags every year. The change came after years of campaigning by environmental groups and consumers. The widespread prohibition across the country has opened the door for smaller retailers to do the same, without risking losing customers. If an entire country like Australia can ban plastic shopping bags, I’m sure the state of Oregon can do the same. Especially since many larger cities are already on board.

