One thing I miss about warmer weather months is seeing wildlife in our yard. If you want to attract more to your yard this winter, there are a few things you can do to make them feel welcome. Luckily some of these things means doing nothing. First, don’t cut back or deadhead all of your plants. Birds can raid them for seeds throughout the winter. Rake leaves off sidewalks and streets, but leave some in your garden beds. It provides mulch, but also a place for small animals to keep warm and hide out. Keep an ice-free source of water in your yard. And finally, supplement their diet with things like pine cones smeared in nut butter or dried corn cobs.

Attract wildlife to your yard this winter