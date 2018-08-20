Asbestos found in Playskool crayons

Portland Public Schools open their doors next week and if you’re buying supplies, a heads up. The U.S. Public Interest Research Group released its annual report on the safety of school supplies and found that Playskool crayons tested positive for trace amounts of asbestos. The group tested 36 packs of crayons at a Chicago Dollar Tree store, but these are also sold on Amazon and eBay. Hasbro is the parent company and they’re investigating the claims. Five other crayons brands were found to be asbestos free, including Crayola, RoseArt and Up & UP. There are no current federal laws regulating the amount of asbestos allowed in children’s products.

