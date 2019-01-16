Carlos Santana announces Supernatural Now tour

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has a lot to celebrate in 2019, and he’s sharing it with his fans via a new tour.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking performance at Woodstock, and the 20th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album Supernatural, Carlos and his band will embark on a 29-date tour, dubbed Supernatural Now.

Kicking off on June 22 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ, the tour will be supported on all dates by Santana’s fellow classic rock icons The Doobie Brothers.

Supernatural Now runs through August 25, with a final show at New York’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre. Tickets go on sale to general public starting January 25 at LiveNation.com.

In a statement, Santana said of the double-barrelled celebration, “Both were monumental moments in my life. Woodstock and Supernatural took me to places I never dreamed were possible. I embraced those incredible moments in my life with all my heart.”

Regarding Supernatural, which scored nine Grammys and sold 30 million copies, Santana said, “I felt I had a masterpiece of joy in my heart. While we were creating the album, I knew we were touching upon something inspiring and that we were creating music that was timeless, like Marvin Gaye‘s What’s Going On or Bob Marley‘s Exodus. But no one was prepared for the Supernatural spiritual virus that moved across the world.”

He continued, “The album touched little kids and grandparents and all points in between. I am very grateful to [record label head] Clive Davis for helping me craft this seminal album that is still as relevant and infectious as the day it was released.”

Supernatural, featuring Santana collaborating with current artists, produced the #1 hits “Smooth” and “Maria Maria,” and the rock radio hit, “Put Your Lights On.”

Santana is reportedly aiming to bring the tour to Europe, Asia, South America, Australia and New Zealand next year.

Here are Santana’s Supernatural Now Tour North American Dates:

6/22 — Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/23 — San Diego, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/24 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

6/26 — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/27 — Wheatland, CA, Toyota Amphitheatre

6/29 — Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheatre

6/30 — Portland, OR, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7/2 — Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

7/3 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

7/6 — Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

7/9 — Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater

7/11 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

7/12 — St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/3 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

8/4 — Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/6 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

8/7 — Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

8/9 — Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/10 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

8/11 — Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/13 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

8/14 — Washington, DC, Jiffy Lube Live

8/16 — Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/18 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

8/20 — Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

8/21 — Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

8/23 — Saratoga, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/24 — Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

8/25 — Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater