Army Vet Runs Marathon Less Than 18 Months After Having Leg Amputated (And More Good News)

1. A retired Army vet named Kevin Bittenbender ran the Pittsburgh marathon last week, less than a year-and-a-half after his left leg had to be amputated. And how’s this for being supportive? His surgeon also trained for it and ran the whole thing with him.

2. An older couple in Colorado was just honored for National Foster Care Month. After the last of their three kids left home in 1989, they decided to start fostering. In 34 years, they’ve raised more than 130 foster kids.

3. A team of 13 volunteers rescued a dog that climbed England’s highest mountain. He hiked up 3,200 feet with his humans and then decided he was done and wouldn’t budge. Fair enough, since he’s a fairly big dog . . . a 73-pound Akita named Rocky. They had to carry him on a stretcher, but he’s okay.

4. Great news for humanity! Researchers at NASA and the University of Colorado say that of all the dangerous asteroids we know of, none of them will hit Earth for at least the next 1,000 years.

-Mitch-