Army Dad Who’s Been Overseas for Two Years Surprises His Kids At School! (And More Good News)

1. An Army dad who’s been overseas for two years surprised his kids’ school in Virginia last week, and the local news was there to get it on video. His daughter’s older, and was thrilled when he showed up with flowers. His son is younger, and broke down in tears and sat down next to him at lunch.

2. Last month, a woman who owns a farm near Toronto struck up a conversation with a homeless guy named Brian Bannister, who’s 60 years old. He’s had a tough life and lost two wives, one in a car crash and the other to cancer. So he told her he’d sort of just given up on life. But now things are looking up.

She offered him a job at her farm, and he took her up on it. She also got him his first haircut in two years, gave him a phone, and started a GoFundMe that’s raised over $8,000 to get him back on his feet. He got emotional talking about it, and said he can’t believe anyone would care about him so much. (Here’s a photo.)

3. How’s this for an early birthday present? A woman in North Carolina turned 58 last month . . . and one day earlier, found out she hit the lottery for a million bucks.

4. Two intellectually disabled women went missing in Maine last week after trying to drive to a mall. No one could find them for five days, and it was below zero out, so their families feared the worst. But on Sunday, a game warden found their SUV on a dead-end road in the middle of nowhere, and they were FINE.

It turned out they got VERY lost. They drove through Massachusetts and New Hampshire before finding their way back to Maine. They eventually got stuck in snow on a logging road and ran out of gas. But they’re back home now.

