Are You Ready For The Original ‘Ghostbusters’ To Return?

Ghostbusters fans, you may want to rejoice. A sequel is set for the original Ghostbusters set in the same universe as the original films with Jason Reitman set to direct the film.

Rumors about a follow-up to Ghostbusters II have been around for some time and Dan Akroyd teased fans about a sequel as early as November.

“This is the next chapter in the original franchise,” said Jason Reitman. “It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is in the present day.”

There are no details on whether the original cast members will return, but the movie is set to be released in the summer of 2020. It won’t have anything to do with the female version from 2016. I don’t know how I feel about a Ghostbusters without Harold Ramis.