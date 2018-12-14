Are The Killers working on new music?

Are The Killers back in the studio? A cryptic photo from the “Mr. Brightside” rockers suggests that the band is working on new music.

The photo, posted on the band’s Twitter, shows frontman Brandon Flowers standing in front of a microphone and keyboard while surrounded by recording equipment.

The Killers’ most recent album was 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful, which features the singles “The Man” and “Run for Cover.” If the band has indeed started to work on a follow-up, it should arrive more quickly than Wonderful Wonderful did — that album was released a full five years after its predecessor, 2012’s Battle Born.

In addition to possibly looking towards the future, The Killers are also looking back at their past with a deluxe vinyl reissue of 2008’s Day & Age, to mark the album’s 10th anniversary. The two-LP collection is out today.

Meanwhile, guitarist Dave Keuning will release his debut solo album, Prismism, on January 25.

