Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders opening cafe

If Arctic Monkeys‘ new, lounge-y album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino has you craving for a nice cup of tea, then we know the perfect spot. Drummer Matt Helders is opening a new “all-day” cafe in the band’s hometown of Sheffield, England.

The joint is called Ambulo, and will open its doors in 2019.

“I’m getting in the restaurant biz, believe it or not,” Helders writes in an Instagram post announcing the news.

Helders will also be busy on the road in 2019 as Arctic Monkeys continue to tour behind Tranquility Base. The band’s schedule includes dates in Australia, Mexico and South America.

Meanwhile, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, held February 10 in Los Angeles. Additionally, the single “Four Out of Five” is up for Best Rock Performance.

