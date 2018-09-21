Arcade Fire performs “Funeral” in full at Los Angeles show

Credit: Guy Aroch

Arcade Fire surprised fans at their Los Angeles show Thursday night by performing their beloved 2004 debut album, Funeral, in full.

The Canadian band started the show with Funeral‘s opening track, “Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels),” and played the album’s remaining nine tracks straight through. They then played a second set filled with songs from throughout their career.

According to fan site Arcade Fire Tube, Thursday’s concert was the first of three planned Funeral-in-full shows. Win Butler and company play Berkeley, California tonight and Saturday.

In other news, Arcade Fire has released the video for “Peter Pan,” a track from the band’s new album, Everything Now. The six-minute clip, streaming now on YouTube, features several remixes of the song.

