Arby’s Is Sending People To Hawaii for $6

Here’s a crazy promotional idea that I would totally be on board for.

Arby’s is celebrating their new sandwiches featuring King’s Hawaiian rolls by sending customers to Hawaii for $6. That’s right, just $6.

Here is the catch. If you are lucky enough to land a trip, you’ll get a first-class plane ticket, land in Hawaii, eat one of the new sandwiches on a beach and hop back on a plane to return home. There is no overnight stay. You go, eat and leave.

At nine am pacific time on April 12th, five tickets will be available to purchase. They will do the same thing on April 15th. Basically, you have to be pretty lucky to get one of these spots.