Arby’s Has Done Something That Has Us All Drooling

Mitch and I like to talk about food. So, we have to ask if this has this happened to you? You’re starving, but when it comes time to place your order, you can’t decide between chicken, roast beef, turkey, ham or bacon. No need to worry, Arby’s has come to the rescue.

The meaty fast-food chain has just unveiled a new meat lovers sandwich that features all the meats in their 5 Mega Meat Stack.

Clocking in at a full 900 calories, you’ll also find shredded lettuce and a tomato so you can at least claim to have a vegetable with your meal.

But you’ll have to hurry. This meat sweats experience is only for a limited time.