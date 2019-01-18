Are you an artist who likes to work with mixed media, particularly found mixed media? If so, heads up, you have until January 31st to apply to be a GLEAN artist. GLEAN is a juried program that gives five artists from the Portland area access to the Metro Central Transfer Station to glean materials to use to create art. GLEAN taps into the creativity of artists to inspire people to think about their consumption habits, the waste they generate and the resources they throw away. GLEAN is a five month program and each artist will be required to create a minimum of eight pieces available for sale at the exhibition. Each artist will receive an 80% commission from the sale of their art.

More about GLEAN

Apply here to