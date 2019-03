If you’re an Apple loyalist, rejoice! If you are in need of an updated tablet, Apple is planning to release new versions of the iPad. The new iPad Air will be 10.5 inches and will a headphone jack and a touch ID button on the front. A new iPad Mini is coming as well. It will have the same technology that powers the current iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. This will be the 5th version of the Mini. You can pre-order the tablets now.