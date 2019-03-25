Apple Event Delivers Star Power & Emotion

Apple events have been a destination for years, as some of the biggest technological innovations have stemmed from these product and platform unveiling. This week’s Apple event took it to another level by bring Hollywood into the fold.



Let’s start with Apple News. With Apple News+ you can now get full access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers. All in one place.



Need a better credit card? Apple is bringing that too. This is Apple Card. A credit card created by Apple, not a bank. Built for simplicity, transparency and privacy. Coming this summer.



Apple Arcade hopes to bring even more games and gamers to the world’s biggest gaming platform. Games that redefine games. To create Apple Arcade, Apple has joined forces with some of the world’s most innovative game developers to realize the games of their dreams — and yours. Coming this fall.



Apple Arcade is the first gaming service of its kind, with 100+ games designed by the most creative minds in the industry. Here’s a first look at some of its most innovative titles. Coming this fall.



And Apple is jumping deeper into the content arena with Apple TV+. Meet the creative minds behind the stories. Apple TV+ is a new streaming service with original stories from the most creative minds in TV and film. Coming this fall.



And how do you top all that? Bring out Oprah. Oprah is here. And together, we hope to do amazing things that truly matter. Because the world needs more of what matters.



This is the most star-studded Apple event yet and these announcements certainly give Apple fans a lot to look forward to in 2019 and beyond!