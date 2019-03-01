Apple cider vinegar is also a great cleaning tool

If you’ve been drinking apple cider vinegar for the health benefits, here’s another reason to stock up. Apple cider vinegar is a great tool for cleaning too. A 1:1 solution of it with water cleans the entire kitchen and also removes bacteria. Add it to your dishwasher cycle to remove stains from dishes. Apple cider vinegar helps remove mildew from the bathroom, it can de-streak windows and pour a few tablespoons of salt into the vinegar to rub out stains on carpeting. Apple cider vinegar also works in the garden. I pour vinegar on weeds but if you mix 10 ounces of vinegar with 10 gallons of water, it fertilizes the soil.

