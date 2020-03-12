Apple cider vinegar is a great tool for cleaning
Apple cider vinegar is a versatile tool in the house, it’s good for your gut, makes a great hair rinse and of course, it’s an outstanding cleaner. Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties and is great for cleaning. Mix it with water to clean surfaces in your kitchen, but avoid granite or marble countertops. Use it with hot water to get rid of coffee stains on mugs. I like to use it to clean my cutting board. Baking soda and apple cider vinegar with a hot water chaser is good for cleaning drains. And come fruit fly season, you’ll want to keep some around to trap those pests.
