Antarctica records its hottest day
I’m sure you saw the news last week. Antarctica had its hottest day on record last Thursday. That’s the hottest temperature on record for Antarctica. It’s an unfortunate continuing trend across the entire world and the warm weather matches up with broader changes to the climate. Last year was the world’s second hottest year on record. It’s a vicious cycle: warmer weather contributes to warmer seawater, which contributes to melting glaciers and rising sea levels worldwide. Climate is changing and we need to demand that our elected officials take action.
