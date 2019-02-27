Andy Anderson, former drummer for The Cure, dead at 68

Andy Anderson, onetime drummer for The Cure, has died. He was 68 years old.

Founding Cure member Lol Tolhurst confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday, writing, “It’s with a heavy heart, I have to report the passing of a Cure brother.”

“Andy Anderson was a true gentleman and a great musician with a wicked sense of humor which he kept until the end, a testament to his beautiful spirit on the last journey,” Tolhurst wrote. “We are blessed to have known him.”

Earlier this month, Anderson posted on his Facebook that he had terminal cancer. “[There] is no way of returning back from that, it’s totally covering the inside of my body, and I’m totally fine and aware of my situation [and] I’ve gone for a no resuscitation,” he wrote.

Anderson played in The Cure from 1983 to 1984, and contributed to the band’s 1984 album The Top. He’s also on the 1984 live album Concert: The Cure Live.

In addition to his work with The Cure, Anderson also played with Iggy Pop, Peter Gabriel and Isaac Hayes.

