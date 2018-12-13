And a “Happier” New Year: Bastille performing on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

If you’re hoping for a “Happier” 2019, Bastille is here to help.

Dan Smith and company will be performing live from New York City’s Times Square on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy, will also feature performances from Christina Aguilera, country duo Dan + Shay and New Kids on the Block.

While Bastille is partying in NYC, Weezer and Foster the People will be kicking it in Hollywood as part of the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve West Coast celebration.

All the Rockin’ fun gets underway starting December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

