For all of you that enjoy dunking your Oreos in a cold glass of milk there’s a new kit that will stop you from dunking your fingers in the milk.

Frankford Candy has invented The Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set that comes complete with everything you need to enjoy your treat of Oreos and milk.

The set was spotted on Walmart’s website and includes two mugs, 13 Oreo cookies, cookie cages to stack your cookies, napkins, and cookie tongs to get that firm grip on your cookies.

I’m thinking stocking stuffer.