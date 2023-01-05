101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

An Entire Community Comes Together To Track Down a Lost Dog (And More Good News)

Share
An Entire Community Comes Together To Track Down a Lost Dog (And More Good News)

 

1.  A guy in England named Gary McKee has been in the news after he ran 365 marathons last year, and raised over $1 million for charity.

 

2.  A 34-year-old from England named Jess Mell just finished up a full year of trying one new thing every day.  She was overwhelmed during the pandemic and thought it might help.  Now she’s the happiest she’s been in a decade.

A few of the new things she tried last year include golfing . . . paddle boarding . . . lock-picking . . . STREAKING . . . line dancing . . . learning her first magic trick . . . running up a ‘down’ escalator . . . and trying her first espresso martini.

 

3.  A dog in Indiana named Misty ran off on Christmas when it was seriously cold out.  So her owners didn’t think she’d make it.  But they posted on Facebook, and people in their community helped track Misty down.

Some used drones to search, and others sent footage from security cams.  A guy ten miles away left food out and helped catch her five days later, and she’s fine.  Her owners threw a thank-you dinner last night, and invited everyone who helped.

-Mitch-

#Trending

1

Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree
2

Before you compost your coffee grounds, look at all the ways you can use them at home
3

ICYMI - Borat roasts U2 at Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony
4

Outstanding Local Music with How Strange It Is
5

A Woman Just Got Her Engagement Ring Back 20 Years After Accidentally Flushing It Down The Toilet! (And More Good News)

Recently Played

Sultans Of SwingDire Straits
7:27am
Lost In YesterdayTame Impala
7:22am
Sweater WeatherThe Neighbourhood
7:19am
My HeroFoo Fighters
7:14am
You SayLauren Daigle
7:10am
View Full Playlist