An Entire Community Comes Together To Track Down a Lost Dog (And More Good News)

1. A guy in England named Gary McKee has been in the news after he ran 365 marathons last year, and raised over $1 million for charity.

2. A 34-year-old from England named Jess Mell just finished up a full year of trying one new thing every day. She was overwhelmed during the pandemic and thought it might help. Now she’s the happiest she’s been in a decade.

A few of the new things she tried last year include golfing . . . paddle boarding . . . lock-picking . . . STREAKING . . . line dancing . . . learning her first magic trick . . . running up a ‘down’ escalator . . . and trying her first espresso martini.

3. A dog in Indiana named Misty ran off on Christmas when it was seriously cold out. So her owners didn’t think she’d make it. But they posted on Facebook, and people in their community helped track Misty down.

Some used drones to search, and others sent footage from security cams. A guy ten miles away left food out and helped catch her five days later, and she’s fine. Her owners threw a thank-you dinner last night, and invited everyone who helped.

-Mitch-