An American company has a mushroom packaging product better than styrofoam

Open up a box that has had a TV inside, order a food delivery service or sometimes you’ll find it even when it’s not necessary. I’m talking about Styrofoam blocks. Yes, you can recycle it at Agilyx in Tigard, but Styrofoam is a petroleum-based product and it’s not great for the environment. A few years we ordered a computer from Dell and I was delighted to find that it was packaged with mushroom blocks that are completely biodegradable. The fungi packaging is manufactured by an American company, Ecovative and it is created by letting the mycelium grow around clean agricultural waste, like corn stalks or husks. IKEA announced recently that they’ll be using it too. Next time you get Styrofoam around an item, let the company know that there’s a better option.

Mushroom fungi packaging