AMC Screening All 22 Marvel Movies Ahead of Avengers: Endgame

Have you maybe missed a few of the Marvel movies but want to be completely caught up for Avengers: Endgame? AMC has got you!

The entire run will be a whopping 59 hours and 7 minutes, which means you will spend over two days in the same theater, giving a whole new meaning to the term “die-hard fan.” The marathon begins on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. with 2008’s “Iron Man” and concludes with an early screening of “Avengers: Endgame” that starts on Thursday, April 25 at 5 p.m. and will likely end a little after 8 p.m., per the film’s 182-minute run time. Tickets for the 60-hour Marvelpalooza are currently on sale as are tickets for the three-hour mini-Marvelpalooza.

A ticket will run you $90 and includes such perks as 22% off concessions (no outside food is permitted), access to shower stations, and Monster Energy refueling breaks on Tuesday and Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. According to Showcase’s website, patrons will be allowed to exit and reenter the theater during the marathon.