Amazon Go Grocery Store Opens In Seattle…No Checkers In Sight
No cashiers, no checkout lines. At Amazon’s grocery store, you basically grab and go.
Amazon Go just opened in Seattle. The full-sized concept is four times bigger than the first ones that were convenience store sized.
Customers download the Amazon Go app. They will use the barcode to enter the store. Once inside, overhead cameras will monitor what you put in your bag. Once you are done, walk out of the store and a receipt will be e-mailed to you.
Amazon initially resisted having traditional cashiers but public demand at their smaller locations prompted the company to put workers in the stores to accept cash payments.