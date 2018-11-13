A few years ago make-up remover wipes hit the stores and now there are dozens of different companies making them. Yes, they’re convenient and I even bought a package or two. It didn’t take long to realize what a waste these wipes are. The wipes are made of non-biodegradable plastic fibers and are often flushed down the toilet, contributing to sewer buildups. As if that waste wasn’t enough, some of them are even individually wrapped. All of that convenience comes at a price, both environmentally and for your wallet. I’ve since switched to reusable cotton pads. I made about a dozen with a yard of flannel. But old fashioned wash cloths, of course, do the trick too. Even disposable cotton pads are better.

Alternatives to make up remover wipes