Aloe Blacc to release first holiday album, “Christmas Funk”

Add Aloe Blacc to the list of artists releasing Christmas albums this year.

The singer has announced his first holiday album, Christmas Funk, will be released on November 9. The album’s debut single, an original called “I Got Your Christmas Right Here,” comes out Friday.

The album features eight original songs written by Aloe, as well as “extra funky” covers of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”

“Christmas Funk is the type of holiday album I have been waiting to hear for a long time,” Aloe says in a statement. “These new song concepts and stories are my interpretation of the time I spend with family and friends.”

He adds, “I’ve been a fan of Motown and soulful Christmas songs since I was a young child. As much as I love Sinatra and Nat King Cole, I feel like the holiday spirit needed a funky revival.”

Here’s the Christmas Funk track list:

“Tell Your Mama”

“I Got Your Christmas Right Here”

“All I Want for Christmas”

“I Can’t Wait for Christmas”

“The Mrs. Saved Christmas”

“Last Christmas”

“All I Have Is Love”

“At Christmas”

“Funky A** Christmas”

“Love Come Home”

