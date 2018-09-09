All you need is postage: John Lennon stamps unveiled in New York City

As a kid, John Lennon collected stamps. Now, he’s on one.

Today in New York’s Central Park, the U.S. Postal Service unveiled the new John Lennon Commemorative Forever stamp at a ceremony attended by Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, and son Sean. The stamp features a photo of Lennon taken by famed rock photographer Bob Gruen in August 1974, during the photo session for John’s solo album Walls and Bridges.

U.S. Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan dedicated the stamp, and said, “It’s a privilege to commemorate the life of John Lennon — one of the most celebrated musicians and iconic personalities of the 20th century. The world was influenced by John Lennon’s music and his commitment to the ideals of love and peace. We continue to be inspired by his memory.”

At the ceremony, Gruen, a longtime friend of Lennon and his family, told ABC Radio that the former Beatle would have been pleased with the idea of being on a stamp.

“He liked being honored,” Gruen said. “He knew that he was really good at things and he liked being appreciated for it. He was very proud of being the leader of the best group in the world!”

Gruen said he was surprised that the U.S. Postal Service would honor “an English person,” but notes, “So many people in America admired John. He loved living in America, he fought very hard to stay in America, so I think it was an important part of that victory, almost, that they finally, really, recognize him and honor him in this way.”

Regarding Lennon’s fight to stay in America, in 1972 the U.S. began deportation proceedings against him. He spent the next few years in and out of court, until 1975, when the order was overturned. He finally got his green card in 1976.

