All U.S. Foot Lockers to Transform Into Temporary Voter Registration Sites

This is a fantastic idea: Footlocker is turning all of their U.S stores into temporary voter registration sites.  Beginning on September 22nd all of their 2,000 stores will have registration kiosks with a website.  You will be able to use the kiosk to go online and check your voter status, register to vote or sign up for election reminders.   The kiosks will be at Kid’s Footlocker, Lady Footlocker, Champs Sports, and Footaction.  

Please CLICK HERE to register to vote and then VOTE!!

-Mitch-

