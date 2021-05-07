ALL NEW – Stranger Things Season 4 trailer
I LOVE this show. It got too campy in season 3 but Dustin( Gaten Matarazzo) went on Jimmy Fallon and said this will be the scariest season yet!
Easter egg decoders concluded with the 002/004 in the title just simply means that this is the second of four trailers to come before the 4th season of Stranger Things.
According to the Netflix twitter, Stranger Things season 4 will be out in February 2022. Delayed like all things due to covid stopping production of the series.