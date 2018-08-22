Alice in Chains to play Seattle show in “secret location” on Friday

Alice in Chains will be playing a show in their hometown of Seattle at a “secret location” on Friday to celebrate the release of their new album, Rainier Fog.

In order to get a ticket to the special show, you have to find one of 10 copies of Rainier Fog that the grunge icons have hidden around Seattle. For clues pointing to the locations of the CDs, stay tuned to Alice in Chains’ Instagram.

The secret show is yet another event in what’s become a week of Alice in Chains in Seattle. On Monday, the band threw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game, and on Tuesday, they performed atop Seattle’s iconic Space Needle. If that’s not enough for you, an Alice in Chains pop-up shop will be open Thursday and Friday at Seattle music venue The Crocodile.

In between all the Seattle happenings, Alice in Chains will launch a North American tour behind Rainier Fog Wednesday night in Vancouver, Canada.

