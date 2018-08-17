Alice in Chains to perform on top of the Space Needle

Alice in Chains‘ upcoming album Rainier Fog is named after Mount Rainier, which, with a summit elevation of 14,411 feet, is the highest mountain in the band’s home state of Washington. Fittingly, the grunge icons have planned a high-elevation performance to celebrate the album’s arrival…although not quite that high.

On August 21, Alice in Chains will perform 500 feet in the air on top of Seattle’s Space Needle. They’ll be the first band to play the iconic tower’s new revolving glass floor, called The Loupe.

“I’ve visited the Space Needle many times in my life and it’s going to be a real honor and a total trip for us to play there,” says guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell.

“We’re so proud of this album and to be able to celebrate its release with a performance at one of our town’s most iconic landmarks is really special,” he adds. “It sorta reminds me of the time we did the ‘Again’ video, but instead of being six feet in the air rocking out on a glass floor, we’ll be 50 stories high…slight difference.”

Rainier Fog will be released August 24. Alice will launch a North American tour behind the album August 22 in Vancouver.

