Alice in Chains’ Sean Kinney to play drums on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”

Credit: Pamela Littky

Late night TV will get an extra dose of grunge next week when Alice in ChainsSean Kinney serves as the guest drummer on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Kinney will man the kit for Late Night‘s house band from Monday, September 17 to Thursday, September 20. The show airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.

Other drummers who’ve brought their stick skills to Late Night include Mastodon‘s Brann Dailor, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, Tool‘s Danny Carey, and Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden.

Alice in Chains is currently on tour in support of the band’s new album, Rainier Fog.

