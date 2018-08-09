Alice in Chains launching “Rainier Fog” pop-up shop in Seattle

Alice in Chains is launching a two-day pop-up shop in Seattle to celebrate the release of the band’s upcoming album, Rainier Fog. It will be open August 23 and 24 at the city’s famed music venue The Crocodile.

In addition to marking the arrival of Rainier Fog, which will be officially released August 24, the pop-up store will offer a “retrospective” of Alice’s career, featuring rare photos, memorabilia and gear. Customers also will get access to limited-edition merchandise.

If you happen to be in the grunge icons’ hometown for the entirety of Rainier Fog release week, you also can head out to the ballpark for Alice in Chains Night with the Seattle Mariners, taking place at Safeco Field on August 20.

Alice in Chains will launch a North American tour in support of Rainier Fog on August 22 in Vancouver, Canada.

