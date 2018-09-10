Alice in Chains honors the late Burt Reynolds at Texas show

The world lost a Hollywood legend last week when Burt Reynolds died at the age of 82. Among the many artists to pay tribute to the late actor was Alice in Chains, who honored the icon with a hilarious reference to what was perhaps Reynolds’ most notable off-screen appearance.

During their show in Irving, Texas over the weekend, the grunge rockers displayed a nude image of Reynolds superimposed on the cover of their 1992 album, Dirt.

“Remembering a legend,” AiC says of the tribute.

The image was taken from Reynolds’ then-infamous 1972 nude photo for Cosmopolitan, the magazine’s first-ever male centerfold. The appearance helped make Reynolds a sex symbol.

Reynolds was known for his roles in 1972’s Deliverance, 1974’s The Longest Yard and 1977’s Smokey and the Bandit. His 1997 comeback role in Boogie Nights earned him an Oscar nomination.

Alice in Chains is currently on tour behind the band’s new album, Rainier Fog.

