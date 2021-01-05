      Weather Alert

Album Anniversaries in 2021

Here’s a list of albums marking significant anniversaries in 2021.

40th Anniversary

  • 5/5/81 – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Hard Promises
  • 5/15/81 – Squeeze – East Side Story
  • 6/5/81 – George Harrison – Somewhere in England
  • 7/27/81 – Stevie Nicks – Belladonna
  • 8/23/81 – The Rolling Stones – Tattoo You
  • 10/2/81 – The Police – Ghost in the Machine
  • 11/6/81 – The Cars – Shake It Up

35th Anniversary

  • 4/1/86 – Bruce Hornsby & the Range – The Way It Is
  • 5/19/86 – Peter Gabriel – So
  • 6/23/86 – The Smiths – The Queen is Dead
  • 7/28/86 – R.E.M. – Life’s Rich Pageant
  • 8/25/86 – Paul Simon – Graceland

30th Anniversary

  • 3/12/91 – R.E.M. – Out of Time
  • 4/16/91 – Temple of the Dog – Temple of the Dog
  • 5/28/91 – Smashing Pumpkins – Gish
  • 6/25/91 – Bonnie Raitt – Luck of the Draw
  • 7/2/91 – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Into the Great Wide Open
  • 8/27/91 – Pearl Jam – Ten
  • 9/24/91 – Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik
  • 9/24/91 – Nirvana – Nevermind
  • 11/19/91 – U2 – Achtung Baby

25th Anniversary

  • 4/30/96 – Dave Matthews Band – Crash
  • 5/21/96 – The Wallflowers – Bringing Down the Horse
  • 7/23/96 – Fiona Apple – Tidal
  • 7/30/96 – Sublime – Sublime
  • 8/27/96 – Pearl Jam – No Code
  • 9/17/96 – Cake – Fashion Nugget
  • 9/24/96 – Weezer – Pinkerton
  • 10/15/96 – Counting Crows – Recovering the Satellites

20th Anniversary

  • 2/1/01 – Jack Johnson – Brushfire Fairytales
  • 2/27/01 – Dave Mathews Band – Everyday
  • 3/27/01 – Gorillaz – Gorillaz
  • 3/27/01 – Train – Drops of Jupiter
  • 7/3/01 – The White Stripes – White Blood Cells

10th Anniversary

  • 1/11/11 – Cage the Elephant – Thank You Happy Birthday
  • 1/18/11 – The Decemberists – The King is Dead
  • 4/12/11 – Foo Fighters – Wasting Light
  • 5/31/11 – My Morning Jacket – Circuital
  • 5/31/11 – Death Cab for Cutie – Codes and Keys
  • 10/24/11 – Coldplay – Mylo Xyloto
  • 12/6/11 – The Black Keys – El Camino
