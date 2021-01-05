Album Anniversaries in 2021
Here’s a list of albums marking significant anniversaries in 2021.
40th Anniversary
- 5/5/81 – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Hard Promises
- 5/15/81 – Squeeze – East Side Story
- 6/5/81 – George Harrison – Somewhere in England
- 7/27/81 – Stevie Nicks – Belladonna
- 8/23/81 – The Rolling Stones – Tattoo You
- 10/2/81 – The Police – Ghost in the Machine
- 11/6/81 – The Cars – Shake It Up
35th Anniversary
- 4/1/86 – Bruce Hornsby & the Range – The Way It Is
- 5/19/86 – Peter Gabriel – So
- 6/23/86 – The Smiths – The Queen is Dead
- 7/28/86 – R.E.M. – Life’s Rich Pageant
- 8/25/86 – Paul Simon – Graceland
30th Anniversary
- 3/12/91 – R.E.M. – Out of Time
- 4/16/91 – Temple of the Dog – Temple of the Dog
- 5/28/91 – Smashing Pumpkins – Gish
- 6/25/91 – Bonnie Raitt – Luck of the Draw
- 7/2/91 – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Into the Great Wide Open
- 8/27/91 – Pearl Jam – Ten
- 9/24/91 – Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik
- 9/24/91 – Nirvana – Nevermind
- 11/19/91 – U2 – Achtung Baby
25th Anniversary
- 4/30/96 – Dave Matthews Band – Crash
- 5/21/96 – The Wallflowers – Bringing Down the Horse
- 7/23/96 – Fiona Apple – Tidal
- 7/30/96 – Sublime – Sublime
- 8/27/96 – Pearl Jam – No Code
- 9/17/96 – Cake – Fashion Nugget
- 9/24/96 – Weezer – Pinkerton
- 10/15/96 – Counting Crows – Recovering the Satellites
20th Anniversary
- 2/1/01 – Jack Johnson – Brushfire Fairytales
- 2/27/01 – Dave Mathews Band – Everyday
- 3/27/01 – Gorillaz – Gorillaz
- 3/27/01 – Train – Drops of Jupiter
- 7/3/01 – The White Stripes – White Blood Cells
10th Anniversary
- 1/11/11 – Cage the Elephant – Thank You Happy Birthday
- 1/18/11 – The Decemberists – The King is Dead
- 4/12/11 – Foo Fighters – Wasting Light
- 5/31/11 – My Morning Jacket – Circuital
- 5/31/11 – Death Cab for Cutie – Codes and Keys
- 10/24/11 – Coldplay – Mylo Xyloto
- 12/6/11 – The Black Keys – El Camino