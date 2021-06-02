Alanis Morissette – On the Road Again

Alanis Morissette has rescheduled her 2021-2022 world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill and released a cover of the iconic touring song “On the Road Again” with its original singer and songwriter, Willie Nelson.
The 35-date U.S. leg, with Garbage and Liz Phair opening, will kick off August 12th Austin, Texas and conclude with a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A on October 5th and 6th. She plans to perform Jagged Little Pill in its entirety on the tour, which includes a number of new stops, including, Kansas City, Missouri, Denver, San Diego and Las Vegas.
You’ll recall, she originally was set to kick off the tour here in the PNW at Sunlight Amphitheater. That show will now fall toward the end of the tour, coming in September 25th.
Pre-sale tickets for the added shows will be available beginning on Wednesday, with general ticket sales for them starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. For more info, go to Alanis.com.