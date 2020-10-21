Airline Offering “Mystery Vacations”
I am a total planner and I love to do loads of research before any vacation (ah…remember vacations?) so this sounds HORRIBLE to me, but if you are the spontaneous type you might love it! Air New Zealand has launched “Mystery” vacations. They’ll pick the destination for you and you won’t know where you are going until two days before departure. There are three different price levels you can choose from depending on what you want to spend and it includes the plane ticket and a hotel stay. I’m usually packed a week before any vacation, so again, this totally would not work for me!
-Mitch-