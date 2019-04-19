Ain’t no rest: Cage the Elephant’s “Social Cues” arrives today

Cage the Elephant‘s new album Social Cues is out today. It’s the fifth studio effort from the Kentucky rockers, and the first since 2015’s Tell Me I’m Pretty.

Compared to the Grammy-winning Tell Me I’m Pretty, which was produced by The Black Keys‘ Dan Auerbach and spawned the single “Mess Around,” Social Cues is a darker, more jagged album. Sonically, Cage took influence from sources like iconic horror director and composer John Carpenter, while the lyrics reflect frontman Matt Shultz‘s state of mind after divorcing his wife, with whom he’d been together for seven years.

Lead single “Ready to Let Go,” for example, was written after a trip Shultz took to Pompeii with his wife, where they realized they were going to split up.

As Shultz was dealing with that, his relationship with his brother and Cage guitarist Brad Shultz strained during the recording process.

“We would have this weird tension around each other,” Brad told Rolling Stone. “And then it would come to a head. Sometimes I’m really in love with what I’m doing, but then I over-read Matt’s reaction and then it hurts me — I’ll think he doesn’t like it.”

Eventually, the Shultz brothers powered through and delivered the most ambitious album of Cage’s career. Joining “Ready to Let Go” on Social Cues are songs like the off-kilter “House of Glass,” the Beck collaboration “Night Running” and the closing ballad “Goodbye.”

Cage the Elephant will launch a co-headlining tour with Beck in support of Social Cues July 11 in Ridgefield, Washington.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.