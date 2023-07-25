After 11 Long Years Pitbull Mix Finally Finds Her Forever Home!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. An 11-year-old pit bull named Vanessa just got adopted from a shelter in Louisiana. It’s a big deal, because she’d been there her whole life.

Someone who’d adopted from the place before is taking her. They live in Delaware now, so the shelter is sending her there. (Here’s a then-and-now photo.)

2. A guy in New York proposed to his girlfriend at a Weezer concert, and surprised her with some special guests. Her parents and friends were sitting right behind them in wigs and sunglasses.

When she said yes, he told her he still had to get her dad’s blessing. Then he yelled, “Hey, Dean! Can I marry your daughter?” . . . and the dad stood up and said, “Yes, you can.”

3. A woman in Washington named Ivy Jacobsen got married this month, and had 15 important men in her life walk her down the aisle. They included her brother, her uncles, some old coaches . . . and the cop who arrested her DAD. (???)

She had a rough childhood, and her dad was abusive. She helped get him locked up when she was a teenager, and wanted the cop who put him in jail to be there.

It sounds like he made a big impact on her life in more ways than one too . . . because she’s ALSO a cop now, and so is her new husband. (Here’s the video.)

-Mitch-

