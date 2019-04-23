Last week Adidas unveiled a new running shoe that can be recycled and turned into new shoes. The performance shoe is made from reusable Thermoplastic Polyurethane that can be spun into yarn, knitted, moulded and made into a midsole. No glue is used in the shoe and that’s the key. Glue is used in most athletic shoes and that prevents them from being recycled. When the shoes are worn out, they can be returned to Adidas, washed, ground into pellets and melted into material for components for new shoes. The shoes are being tested by 200 people around the world. The runners will test the shoes, return them and give Adidas feedback. The shoe company expects the release date to be spring or summer of 2021.

Adidas unveils a new running shoe – fully recyclable

photo courtesy of Adidas