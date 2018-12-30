Adele’s long-standing U.K. chart record has been broken by…Wolverine?

For several years now, Adele has held the record for the most weeks at #1 for an album since 2000: Her monster-selling 2011 album, 21, spent a whopping 23 weeks on top of the British chart. But that record’s just been broken by the soundtrack from the 2017 Hugh Jackman movie The Greatest Showman.

According to the U.K.’s Official Charts Company, The Greatest Showman soundtrack has notched 24 non-consecutive weeks at number one, beating Adele’s record by one week.

The Greatest Showman stars Hugh Jackman as circus legend P.T. Barnum, Zendaya and Zac Efron as his colleagues, and Michelle Williams as his wife. They, and many others, sing the original songs on the album, all of which were written by the guys who did the music for La La Land. The album hasn’t left the British top five all year.

Stars like Pink, Kelly Clarkson, MAX, Sara Bareilles, James Arthur and Pentatonix recently re-recorded the songs from The Greatest Showman soundtrack for the album The Greatest Showman: Reimagined. Hugh Jackman also has announced a world tour for 2019, and has said he’d like people like Pink and Kelly to join him to perform some of The Greatest Showman numbers in concert.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.