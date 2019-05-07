Adele throws 31st birthday party at “Godfather” mansion

Adele sure knows how to throw a party. The singer reportedly rented out the Beverly House, where parts of The Godfather were filmed, to celebrate her 31st birthday on Sunday.

David Ward, the stepfather of Leonardo DiCaprio, posted on Instagram that he’d attended the bash. In his caption, he wrote, “Celebrated Adele’s 31st at the most amazing Gatsby-esque and lavish gig last night.”

That’s an interesting choice of adjective, considering his stepson Leo portrayed Jay Gatsby in the 2013 movie The Great Gatsby.

Ward continued, “All cell phones were handed in by guests and no paparazzi present. Kinda like cowboys handing over their weapons to Wyatt Earp in Tombstone back in the Wild West days. Party held at the iconic Godfather mansion, home to the horse’s head in the famed 1972 movie.”

And no, we don’t know why Leo’s stepdad attended Adele’s party, but he’s a wealthy Scot who knows many celebrities and has done lots of charity work.

According to Architectural Digest, the mansion, once home to newspaper magnate William Randloph Hearst, is where John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy spent their honeymoon. In addition to appearing in The Godfather, it was prominently featured in the Whitney Houston movie The Bodyguard.

The 50,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion was listed for sale back in October for $135 million.

As previously reported, Adele posted a photo from the event on Instagram and wrote, in part, “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all…I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.