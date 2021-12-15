Adele Says No to High Rollers

Adele just showed her cards in a big way — by refusing to hand out free Las Vegas show tickets to casino high rollers, which just about every headliner agrees to do.
A source close to the superstar tells Britain’s Daily Mail, “Adele feels strongly about this and wants her fans to be able to watch her rather than having people get free tickets just because they spent lots of money in a casino. A number of tickets get held back for each performance for the venue to give to their big spenders, but not for Adele – she isn’t prepared to tolerate this.”
The Weekends With Adele residency at the 4,300-capacity Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace will kick off on January 21st.