Adele Record Delayed, Shakes Up Sound

Adele has shaken up her life in the past year or so — and now she’s set to shake up her sound with the help of some big names from the R-&-B world.

According to Britain’s Sun, the superstar has been collaborating with folks like John Legend and Whitney Houston producer Raphael Saadiq in an effort to bring a new dimension to her work. A source tells the paper, “She has been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back ­catalog. She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound. She  is ­pouring her heart and soul into this record, ­including how she feels post-divorce.”

Adele’s manager recently revealed that the new album, which was slated for the fall, won’t be released until next year.

