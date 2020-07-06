Adele Record Delayed, Shakes Up Sound
Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Adele has shaken up her life in the past year or so — and now she’s set to shake up her sound with the help of some big names from the R-&-B world.
According to Britain’s Sun, the superstar has been collaborating with folks like John Legend and Whitney Houston producer Raphael Saadiq in an effort to bring a new dimension to her work. A source tells the paper, “She has been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back catalog. She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound. She is pouring her heart and soul into this record, including how she feels post-divorce.”
Adele’s manager recently revealed that the new album, which was slated for the fall, won’t be released until next year.