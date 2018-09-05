Adele receives star on the Royal Albert Hall’s Walk of Fame

Adele recorded her 2011 live CD/DVD at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall, and won a Grammy for her version of “Set Fire to the Rain” that was recorded there. Now the legendary venue has honored her with a star on its new Walk of Fame.

Adele’s name is on one of the first 11 stars on the Walk, which recognizes people and institutions that have played an important role in the history of the Hall. Others who were honored at a ceremony Tuesday include rock legend Eric Clapton, who’s played at the Royal Albert Hall more than 200 times, and the late British prime minister Sir Winston Churchill, who gave 16 speeches there.

Others who received stars include Roger Daltrey, frontman of the band The Who, for holding a series of charity concerts at the Hall since 2000; late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who fought three times at the Hall; the late scientist Albert Einstein, who made a famous speech there in 1933; and Queen Victoria, who laid the building’s cornerstone in 1871 and named it after her beloved husband, Albert.

