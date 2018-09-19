Adele pays tribute to Lauryn Hill after seeing her in concert: “Thank you for existing”

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Adele doesn’t tweet often, but when she does it’s for good reason.

The singer posted a tribute to one of her inspirations, Lauryn Hill, after seeing her in concert Tuesday night. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the multiple-Grammy-winning album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“I saw Lauryn Hill in 1999 at Brixton Academy when I was 10 years old,” Adele writes. “Tonight I saw her play at the Hollywood Bowl. I’ve just turned 30!”

She continues, “What a woman what a record, by Miseducation is my favorite record of all time. Such an honest representation of love and life, I feel I can relate too but also I know theres elements and levels I never will be able to.”

Adele concludes with a message directly to Lauryn, writing, “Thank you for the record of a life time, thank you for your wisdom! Thank you for existing. Happy 20th x.”

