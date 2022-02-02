Adele: Leaving Las Vegas?

The casino where Adele was due to play her Las Vegas residency looks like it has cashed out and given up.
According to reports out of Sin City, Caesars Palace has begun scrubbing all signs of Adele from the Colosseum Theater, where she was supposed to hold court with Weekends With Adele.
Vegas-based blogger Scott Roeben broke the news on Tuesday, tweeting, “The sound system Adele and her team insisted upon is being taken out, the original equipment is being re-installed. Source believes Adele may be picked up by Park MGM or Resorts World, but doesn’t think she’ll return to Caesars Palace. A costly debacle.”
Adele was due to rake in nearly $2 million per show for the residency, which is still officially listed as “postponed.”