Add salt and dish soap to baking soda for extra cleaning power
Baking soda is my go-to product for cleaning almost anything in my kitchen and bathroom. It’s cheap, comes in a cardboard box and eliminates my need for toxic cleaners. Most of the time I can sprinkle baking soda down and scrub the area clean, but if you’ve got tougher stain or food that just won’t budge, here’s a suggestion. Try adding dish soap and salt to the mix. Adding salt to the baking soda adds a little more grit and helps clean pots and pans, and larger surfaces too.
